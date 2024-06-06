Trinity Motors Rafiki comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Rafiki starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Trinity Motors Rafiki sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Trinity Motors Rafiki price starts at ₹ 69,999 and goes up to ₹ 76,999 (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Rafiki comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Rafiki's top variant is Gold.
₹69,999*
25 Kmph
75 Km
₹76,999*
25 Kmph
75 Km
*Ex-showroom price
