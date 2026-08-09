In 2026 Honda Grazia or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Epluto Comparison