In 2026 Hero Lectro C9 or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of C9 up to 25 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
C9 vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C9
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 43,999
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|25 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-