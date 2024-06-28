HT Auto

Hero Electric Atria vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Hero Electric Atria or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Atria up to 85 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Atria vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Dost
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 77,690₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
90/90 12-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Walk Assist-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,4161,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
77,6901,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7264,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7492,301

