Trinity Motors Dost Left View
1/1

Trinity Motors Dost

Trinity Motors Dost starting price is Rs. 1,02,777 in India. Trinity Motors Dost is available in 2 variant
1.03 - 1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Trinity Motors Dost Key Specs
Battery Capacity48 V/30 Ah
Max Speed60 kmph
Range75 km
Charging time3-5 Hrs.
About Trinity Motors Dost

Latest Update

    Trinity Motors Dost Alternatives

    Zelo Zaeden Plus

    Zelo Zaeden Plus

    88,900
    DostvsZaeden Plus
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    DostvsV1
    UPCOMING
    BGauss RUV350

    BGauss RUV350

    1.2 Lakhs Onwards
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    99,999
    DostvsEPluto 7G Pro
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    DostvsS1 X
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    DostvsEpluto 7G Max

    Trinity Motors Dost Variants & Price

    Trinity Motors Dost price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Dost comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Dost's top variant is Platinum.

    Gold
    1.03 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    75 Km
    Platinum
    1.09 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    75 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Trinity Motors Dost Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity48 V/30 Ah
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range75 km
    Charging Time3-5 Hrs.
    Trinity Motors Dost comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Trinity Motors Dost
    		Zelo Zaeden PlusVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G Max
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.03 - 1.09 Lakhs
    ₹88,900
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹99,999
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    48 V/30 Ah
    2.4 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    Range
    75 km
    100-120 km
    100-110 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    150-201 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Trinity Motors Bikes

    • Popular
      View all
      Trinity Motors Dost FAQs

      The top variant of Trinity Motors Dost is the Platinum.
      The Trinity Motors Dost is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 48 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Trinity Motors Dost offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Gold is priced at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Platinum is priced at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Trinity Motors Dost is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 48 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.
      The Trinity Motors Dost has a charging time of 3-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

