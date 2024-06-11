Which is the top variant of Trinity Motors Dost? The top variant of Trinity Motors Dost is the Platinum.

What are the key specifications of the Trinity Motors Dost? The Trinity Motors Dost is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 48 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Trinity Motors Dost have, and what is the price range? The Trinity Motors Dost offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Gold is priced at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Platinum is priced at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Trinity Motors Dost? The Trinity Motors Dost is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 48 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.