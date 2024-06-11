|Battery Capacity
|48 V/30 Ah
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|3-5 Hrs.
Trinity Motors Dost price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Dost comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Dost's top variant is Platinum.
₹1.03 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
75 Km
₹1.09 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
75 Km
|Model Name
Trinity Motors Dost
|Zelo Zaeden Plus
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.03 - 1.09 Lakhs
₹88,900
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah
2.4 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
|Range
75 km
100-120 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
150-201 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
