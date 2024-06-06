Trinity Motors Dost comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Dost starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Trinity Motors Dost sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Trinity Motors Dost price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Trinity Motors Dost comes in 2 variants. Trinity Motors Dost's top variant is Platinum.
₹1.03 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
75 Km
₹1.09 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
75 Km
