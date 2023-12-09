In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price).
Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less