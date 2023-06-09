Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|Air Cooled, 4 - stroke
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|57.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Manual
|Starting
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Kick and Self Start
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|113 cc
|Gear Box
|Yes
|Constant Mesh
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|50 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹84,579
|₹83,025
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,301
|₹69,475
|RTO
|₹6,104
|₹5,858
|Insurance
|₹2,174
|₹5,787
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,817
|₹1,784