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Ducati XDiavel vs Ducati Monster

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Monster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Monster
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 12.95 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc937 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm111.4 PS PS

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm245 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledTestatretta 11 degree, V2 - 90 degree, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled
Displacement
1262 cc937 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlSlipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm94 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD Fork43 mm usd fork
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmProgressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminium double-sided swingarm
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWCornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Dynamic Turn Indicator, Fly screen, Passenger seat cover
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes4.3 Inch TFT
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95914,36,761
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00012,95,000
RTO
1,53,2001,03,600
Insurance
43,75938,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39430,881
Expert Rating
-

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