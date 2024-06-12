In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Monster Comparison