In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.