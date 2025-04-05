In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 gs
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|BMW
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29.26 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS