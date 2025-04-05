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HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs V-Strom SX

BMW G 310 GS vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs V-strom sx
BrandBMWSuzuki
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc249 cc
Power34 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Indicator View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 l
Length
2075 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg167 kg
Height
1230 mm1355 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm835 mm
Width
880 mm880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
327 km432 km
Max Speed
143 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc249 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm76.0 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mm-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,Lubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6392,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0001,98,018
RTO
26,40018,641
Insurance
14,23914,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9664,975

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