Buying The Suzuki V Strom Sx This Festive Season? Check Design, Specs, Price & More

Want the Suzuki V-Strom SX this festive season? 5 key highlights you should know

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 29 Sept 2025, 11:43 am
  • The Suzuki V-Strom SX gets new colours and price offers in time for the festive season.

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250
The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is based on the Gixxer 250 platform
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250
The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is based on the Gixxer 250 platform

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is the Japanese manufacturer’s entry point into the adventure-tourer segment, offering the versatility of the larger V-Strom range in a more accessible package. This quarter-litre ADV is based on the tried-and-tested Gixxer 250 platform, but puts on a more purposeful design, highlighted by its tall stance, wind protection, and dual-purpose tyres. With this, it’s a capable tourer which brings the ability to handle daily commutes over shoddy roads as well as the confidence for long-distance highway trips. The V-Strom SX was recently listed with festive season benefits and has now been launched with fresh colour options for a visual refresh. If you are looking for a capable but approachable adventure tourer, here is everything about the V-Strom SX that you should know:

1

Rugged design

The Suzuki V-Strom SX carries over design cues from its larger sibling, the V-Strom 800DE. It features a tall stance and a muscular fuel tank that give it a purposeful adventure-ready look. It sports a beak-style front fender, a tall windscreen for better wind deflection, and a single-pod LED headlight fitted below. A luggage rack at the rear comes standard, making it practical for touring needs.

2

New colours

Suzuki has recently updated the V-Strom SX with four new colour options to keep the model visually refreshed ahead of the festive season. These include Pearl Fresh Blue with Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, and a full Glass Sparkle Black option. Each of these gets new decals that complement the bike’s rugged look.

3

Quarter-litre performance

At the heart of the V-Strom SX is a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers 26.5 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The ADV employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock with 7-step preload adjustment at the rear. Braking is taken care of by discs at both ends supported with dual-channel ABS for added safety. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, wrapped in dual-purpose tubeless tyres for a balance of on-road grip and off-road capability.

4

Tech Suite

The bike comes equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument console that enables call and message alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, ETA updates, and speed warnings. The console further displays the phone’s battery level, ensuring you stay connected on longer rides, and Suzuki has added a USB port for charging devices on the go.

5

Price and Offers

Priced at 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the V-Strom SX remains one of the most affordable adventure tourers in its class. Suzuki is also offering multiple festive season benefits, including exchange bonuses up to 5,000, an extended warranty option priced at 1,709, and insurance benefits worth up to 8,000. Customers can also avail of 100 per cent loan financing with no hypothecation, making the bike easier to own.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2025, 11:43 am IST
TAGS: suzuki v-strom sx suzuki suzuki motorcycle india buyer guide

