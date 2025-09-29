Want the Suzuki V-Strom SX this festive season? 5 key highlights you should know

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is the Japanese manufacturer’s entry point into the adventure-tourer segment, offering the versatility of the larger V-Strom range in a more accessible package. This quarter-litre ADV is based on the tried-and-tested Gixxer 250 platform, but puts on a more purposeful design, highlighted by its tall stance, wind protection, and dual-purpose tyres. With this, it’s a capable tourer which brings the ability to handle daily commutes over shoddy roads as well as the confidence for long-distance highway trips. The V-Strom SX was recently listed with festive season benefits and has now been launched with fresh colour options for a visual refresh. If you are looking for a capable but approachable adventure tourer, here is everything about the V-Strom SX that you should know:

1 Rugged design The Suzuki V-Strom SX carries over design cues from its larger sibling, the V-Strom 800DE. It features a tall stance and a muscular fuel tank that give it a purposeful adventure-ready look. It sports a beak-style front fender, a tall windscreen for better wind deflection, and a single-pod LED headlight fitted below. A luggage rack at the rear comes standard, making it practical for touring needs.

2 New colours Suzuki has recently updated the V-Strom SX with four new colour options to keep the model visually refreshed ahead of the festive season. These include Pearl Fresh Blue with Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, and a full Glass Sparkle Black option. Each of these gets new decals that complement the bike’s rugged look.

3 Quarter-litre performance At the heart of the V-Strom SX is a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers 26.5 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The ADV employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock with 7-step preload adjustment at the rear. Braking is taken care of by discs at both ends supported with dual-channel ABS for added safety. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, wrapped in dual-purpose tubeless tyres for a balance of on-road grip and off-road capability.

4 Tech Suite The bike comes equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument console that enables call and message alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, ETA updates, and speed warnings. The console further displays the phone’s battery level, ensuring you stay connected on longer rides, and Suzuki has added a USB port for charging devices on the go.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Suzuki V-Strom SX 249 cc 249 cc 32 kmpl 32 kmpl ₹ 1.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero XPulse 200 4V 199.6 cc 199.6 cc 36 kmpl 36 kmpl ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] 334 cc 334 cc 33.07 kmpl 33.07 kmpl ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero 450 ADV 450 cc 450 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 2.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure 334 cc 334 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Dominar 400 373.3 cc 373.3 cc 27 kmpl 27 kmpl ₹ 2.33 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Price and Offers Priced at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the V-Strom SX remains one of the most affordable adventure tourers in its class. Suzuki is also offering multiple festive season benefits, including exchange bonuses up to ₹5,000, an extended warranty option priced at ₹1,709, and insurance benefits worth up to ₹8,000. Customers can also avail of 100 per cent loan financing with no hypothecation, making the bike easier to own.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: