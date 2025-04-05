In 2026 Birla DMG or BMW G 310 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, G 310 GS engine makes power & torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm respectively. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl.
DMG vs G 310 GS Comparison