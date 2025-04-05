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Birla DMG vs BMW G 310 GS

In 2026 Birla DMG or BMW G 310 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, G 310 GS engine makes power & torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm respectively. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl.
DMG vs G 310 GS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dmg G 310 gs
BrandBirlaBMW
Price₹ 2.37 Lakhs₹ 3.3 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-29.26 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-313 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
DMG
Birla DMG
45 Ah
₹2.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Birla DMG Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km327 km
Max Speed
100 kmph143 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, ReverseLuggage Rack,
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,1473,70,639
Ex-Showroom Price
2,36,8393,30,000
RTO
026,400
Insurance
6,30814,239
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2267,966

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