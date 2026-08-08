In 2026 BGauss B8 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
B8 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|BGauss
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-