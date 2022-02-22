In 2024 BGauss A2 or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss A2 or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at 57,423 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Techo Electra Raptor has a range of up to 90 - 100 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less