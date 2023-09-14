Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Icon vs Hero Electric Optima E5

In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Optima E5
Hero Electric Optima E5
STD
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W550 - 1200 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70-75 km/charge55 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47066,551
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47066,551
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,430

