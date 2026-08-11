Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/8
DISCONTINUED

HERO ELECTRIC Optima E5

₹61,866*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hero Electric Optima E5 is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Hero Electric Optima E5 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Optima E5vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Optima E5vsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Optima E5vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
Optima E5vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Optima E5vsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
Optima E5vsReo

Hero Electric Optima E5 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    42 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    55 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.55 - 1.2 kW
View All Optima E5 SpecsView specs icon

Hero Electric Optima E5 Variants

Hero Electric Optima E5 price starts at ₹ 61,866 .
1 Variant Available
Optima E5 STD
₹61,866*
42 kmph
55 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Electric Optima E5 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Optima E5.
Hero Electric Optima E5
Ampere Magnus Neo
VS
Hero Electric Optima E5Select model
Ampere Magnus NeoSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Handle Break View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Hero Electric Optima E5 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Hero Electric Optima E5
Hero Electric Optima E5 image
Rs. 61,866Onwards--Scooters73 kgDrumDrumAlloy55 km-550 - 1200 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Optima E5VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWOptima E5VSEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWOptima E5VSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
520
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWOptima E5VSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WOptima E5VSReo Li Plus

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Hero Electric Optima E5
Hero Destini Prime
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Hero Electric Optima E5Select model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Destini PrimeSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Hero Electric Optima E5 Images

Hero Electric Optima E5 Image 1
Hero Electric Optima E5 Image 2
Hero Electric Optima E5 Image 3
Hero Electric Optima E5 Image 4
Hero Electric Optima E5 Image 5
Hero Electric Optima E5 Image 6

News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Hero Electric Optima E5 Specifications and Features

Max Power0.55-1.2 kW
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range55 Km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed42 Kmph
View all Optima E5 specs and features

Popular Hero Electric Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Hero Electric Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesHero Electric BikesHero Electric Optima E5