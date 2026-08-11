Hero Electric Optima E5 Key Specs
- Speed42 kmph
- Range55 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Motor Power0.55 - 1.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Hero Electric Optima E5
|Rs. 61,866Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|73 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|55 km
|-
|550 - 1200 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Optima E5VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Optima E5VSEpluto 7G
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|Optima E5VSWolf
|Okaya EV Faast F2F
|Rs. 79,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-80 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.2 kW
|Optima E5VSFaast F2F
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|Optima E5VSReo Li Plus
|Max Power
|0.55-1.2 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|55 Km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|42 Kmph
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