Hero Electric Optima E5

61,866 - 68,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hero Electric Optima E5 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hero Electric Optima E5 Specs

Hero Electric Optima E5 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Optima E5 starts at Rs. 61,866 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Optima E5 sits in the Electric Bikes segment

Hero Electric Optima E5 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Kerb Weight
73 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W
Range
55 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT
Max Speed
42 kmph
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
PC Head Lamp, Fancooled Charger, Regenerative braking, Aerodynamic Style
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Hero Electric Optima E5 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 73,990
Optima E5 vs Magnus
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

49,781 Onwards
Optima E5 vs Eagle-100
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

49,900 Onwards
Optima E5 vs Toutche Heileo M100
Tunwal Sport 63 48V

Tunwal Sport 63 48V

49,990 Onwards
Optima E5 vs Sport 63 48V
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

49,999 Onwards
Optima E5 vs Atum Version 1.0

Hero Electric News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Hero Electric's manufacturing facility in Ludhiana has an installed capacity of 100,000 units per annum.
Hero Electric reports one-lakh unit sales for second consecutive financial year
3 Apr 2023
Hero Electric's upcoming electric scooter looks like an updated version of the Optima.
Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15
12 Mar 2023
Hero Electric is readying for even better volumes in 2023 and has several collaborations in place for the same
Hero Electric registers best-ever calendar sales in 2022 for electric scooters
3 Jan 2023
Hero Electric Optima E5 Expert Review

Good for daily commute up-to 80 km up and down on a daily basis. The maximum speed is 40 km. Built quality could be

Hero Electric Optima E5 Variants & Price List

Hero Electric Optima E5 price starts at ₹ 61,866 and goes upto ₹ 68,990 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Optima E5 comes in 1 variants. Hero Electric Optima E5 top variant price is ₹ 61,866.

STD
61,866* *Last Recorded Price
550 - 1200 W
42 kmph
55 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

