Hero Electric Optima E5 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Optima E5 starts at Rs. 61,866 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Optima E5 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Good for daily commute up-to 80 km up and down on a daily basis. The maximum speed is 40 km. Built quality could be.....
Hero Electric Optima E5 price starts at ₹ 61,866 and goes upto ₹ 68,990 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Optima E5 comes in 1 variants. Hero Electric Optima E5 top variant price is ₹ 61,866.
STD
₹61,866* *Last Recorded Price
550 - 1200 W
42 kmph
55 km/charge
*Ex-showroom price
