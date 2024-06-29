HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs JMT Classic City

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Jitendra JMT Classic City

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Jitendra JMT Classic City choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the JMT Classic City has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Storie vs JMT Classic City Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Jmt classic city
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityJitendra
Price₹ 94,999₹ 69,149
Range103-132 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-4.5 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
JMT Classic City
Jitendra JMT Classic City
48V
₹69,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP 65
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1730 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1295 mm
Height
1175 mm1300 mm
Width
740 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh1.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16072,737
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99969,149
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,563

