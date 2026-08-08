In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-