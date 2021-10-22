Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets new colour options for festive season

Hero Motocorp on Friday announced the launch of the Maestro Edge 110 in new special colour schemes for festive season 2021. The newly introduced colour option on the scooter has been named ‘Scarlet Red’ that comes with a mix of three different hues.

Red stays prominent on the front end of the scooter, along with dark grey that can be seen on the side and rear body panels.

In addition to that, the scooter also gets a strip of blue placed on its side body. Needless to say, the use of new colour on the Maestro Edge 110 gives it a more youthful appearance. And with the introduction of the new option, the Maestro Edge 110 is now available in a total of eight colours.

Save for the new aesthetic update, the rest of the scooter details remain unchanged. The scooter continues to draw power from the same 110cc, air-cooled engine that has been rated to deliver 8.15bhp of maximum power and 8.75Nm of peak torque.

The Maestro Edge 110 comes suspended on a telescopic suspension at the front, while for the back it uses a unit swing with a spring-loaded hydraulic damper. It gets alloy wheels at either end, while the front is a 12-inch wheel, the rear end comes with a 10-inch alloy wheel. The scooter also sports an integrated braking system.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 110 has been offered in three variants. The pricing of these variants start from ₹65,900 and goes up to ₹66,900 for the 100 Million Edition.