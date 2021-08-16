Hero MotoCorp makes retail sales of over one lakh two-wheelers in single day

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported that it made a record number of retail sales of scooters and motorcycles on August 9, the day when it also celebrated its 10th anniversary. The company sold more than one lakh units of two-wheelers in the domestic as well as global markets to customers in a non-festive period.



The company informed that the record number was made possible due to the retail demand for its product range across segments including entry level, deluxe and premium as well as scooters, in markets across geographies. The company celebrated the milestone along with its completion of ten years in the industry. “Our customers have reiterated their faith and trust on us by celebrating the ‘Hero Day’ of August 9th, purchasing our range of products in massive numbers, enabling us to set this record of retail sales on a single day," said Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and After-Sales at Hero MotoCorp.



Hero MotoCorp also doubled its daily average sales of scooters on the Hero Day with record demand for its range of scooters including the newly launched Maestro Edge 125, Destini and Pleasure 110. In the motorcycle segment, the recently launched Glamour XTEC, the new Splendor in Matte Shield Gold color and the Xtreme 160R contributed significantly to the sales numbers.

The two-wheeler manufacturer, after separation from its erstwhile joint venture partner, had unveiled its new brand identity on August 9 2011 at the iconic O2 Arena in London.



On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the company also set another record and entered the Guinness World Records for creating the largest ever motorcycle logo. Hero MotoCorp achieved the feat by placing exactly 1,845 of its Splendor motorcycles to mark 10 years' journey as a solo entity at its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.



