|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|Max Torque
|18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11.2:1
|10.0:1
|Displacement
|199.5 cc
|197.75 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,248
|₹1,48,873
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,57,184
|₹1,29,315
|RTO
|₹12,905
|₹10,345
|Insurance
|₹10,019
|₹9,213
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,917
|₹3,199