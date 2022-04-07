HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
ABS
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.2:110.0:1
Displacement
199.5 cc197.75 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid CooledSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,2481,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,57,1841,29,315
RTO
12,90510,345
Insurance
10,0199,213
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9173,199

