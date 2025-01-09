HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Bajaj Pulsar Rs200 Launched With Feature Upgrades, Priced At 1.84 Lakh

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 17:42 PM
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes back with several upgrades including a wider rear tyre, ABS modes, slipper clutch and more, while retaining the same
...
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been launched in India, bringing the full-faired motorcycle back to the market after a brief hiatus. The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced at 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and arrives with a host of upgrades including new colours and graphics, along with a host of new features. The Pulsar RS200 first arrived in 2025 as the first full-faired offering in the model’s history. The latest changes make it more capable than before.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: What's New?

The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 retains the same design with the twin projector lens and LED DRLs. The fairing remains the same but there are new body graphics to lend a fresh look to the motorcycle. The bike also gets restyled LED taillights with the new C-shaped split setup mounted on the tail tidy. The new Pulsar RS200 also gets upgraded with a wider 140/70 R17 rear tyre, while the front continues to sport a 110/70 R17 tyre.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets new body graphics with no changes in the fairing. The taillight has been restyled with the new split unit integrated in the tail tidy
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets new body graphics with no changes in the fairing. The taillight has been restyled with the new split unit integrated in the tail tidy

On the feature front, the 2025 Pulsar RS200 comes with an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS with three ride modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road - similar to the updated Pulsar N250 introduced last year.

Speaking about the launch of the Pulsar RS200, Sumeet Narang, President, Marketing - Bajaj Auto, said, “The Pulsar range has always been a symbol of thrill and innovation, loved as the motorcycle that ignited India’s biking revolution. The new Pulsar RS200, with carefully curated updates, strikes a perfect balance between exhilarating speed and impeccable cornering precision, making it the perfect all-rounder for the track and everyday rides. Moreover, its sporty graphics, floating panels, and aerodynamic full-faired styling along with the addition of the latest tech make it a standout choice for the youth. Bajaj Auto remains committed to delivering products that define motorcycling in their segment, and the updated RS200 is a bold step towards furthering our dominance."

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is about 10,000 more expensive than the last version sold
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is about 10,000 more expensive than the last version sold

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Hardware

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is about 10,000 more expensive than the older version. The bike still misses out on USD front forks and uses the same telescopic forks at the front, while the rear sports a gas-charged monoshock setup. Braking hardware has also been carried over with a 300 mm front and a 230 mm rear disc brake setup.

That said, the new Pulsar RS200 is better equipped to take on the Yamaha R15, KTM RC200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 17:42 PM IST
