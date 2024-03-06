In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|R15s
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|18.6 PS PS