Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. Pulsar N250 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 R15s Brand Bajaj Yamaha Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 39.0 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 155 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 18.6 PS PS