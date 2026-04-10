In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Finesse [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Finesse [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Finesse [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 99,999
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours