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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Avenger cruise 220
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage42.0 kmpl40.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc220 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm169 mm
Length
2035 mm2210 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1490 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg163 kg
Height
1115 mm1321 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm737 mm
Width
765 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineSingle cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc220 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V12V/ 8Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,58,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,36,691
RTO
9,58910,935
Insurance
9,13610,989
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,409

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