In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Platina 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Platina 100
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 65,407
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|102 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|7.9 PS PS