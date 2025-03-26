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Bajaj Platina 110 vs Bajaj Platina 100

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Platina 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Platina 100
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 69,284₹ 65,407
Mileage70 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc102 cc
Power8.60 PS PS7.9 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm200 mm
Length
2006 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1255 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg117 kg
Height
1100 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm807 mm
Width
741 mm713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc102 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69076,429
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28465,407
RTO
5,5425,232
Insurance
5,8645,790
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,642

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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