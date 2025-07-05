In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS