In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS