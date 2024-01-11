In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW 2021 S 1000 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW 2021 S 1000 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power & torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours.
BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours.
The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less