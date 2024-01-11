In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW 2021 S 1000 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW 2021 S 1000 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power & torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less