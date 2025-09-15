BMW S 1000 R launched in India at 19.9 lakh. Check details

The BMW S 1000 R has been launched in India, priced at ₹19.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The hyper naked roadster comes to India as a CBU and bookings are now open across BMW Motorrad dealerships. The S 1000 R enters India’s hyper-naked segment where performance and personality matter as much as outright speed.

BMW S 1000 R: Design

The S 1000 R is instantly recognisable as a roadster with superbike DNA. Up front, it carries BMW’s Splitface LED headlight with integrated daytime running lights, giving the bike an imposing stance. The rear has been cleaned up with the number plate holder, turn signals and taillight merged into one compact unit.

BMW is offering the bike in three colours – Blackstorm Metallic, a more flamboyant Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow with Style Sport, and the Light White Uni/M Motorsport scheme that comes with the optional M package. Each paint finish leans into the bike’s aggressive, track-inspired persona.

BMW S 1000 R: Features

The S 1000 R arrives with a long list of standard kit. The LED headlight gets Headlight Pro with DRLs, while a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity takes care of information and navigation. Riders also get multiple riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic), Engine Drag Torque Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control and ABS Pro, all coordinated by a six-axis sensor system.

For those who want more, BMW offers three optional packages – Dynamic, Comfort and M Sport. The Dynamic pack brings in adaptive damping, Pro riding modes and shift assistant Pro, while the Comfort pack adds cruise control, heated grips and tyre pressure monitoring. The M Sport package is the most performance-oriented, adding lighter wheels, a sports seat, endurance chain and the signature M colour scheme.

BMW S 1000 R: Specifications

Power comes from a 999 cc, inline-four engine producing 172 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. That’s a 5 hp bump over the outgoing model. BMW claims a 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, electronically limited.

The torque delivery has been tuned for a flatter, more linear response, making the bike easier to ride both in the city and on the open road. An optional M Endurance chain promises low maintenance while improving responsiveness.

