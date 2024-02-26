Saved Articles

ADMS Legend vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 ADMS Legend or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Legend vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Urban club 125
BrandADMSVespa
Price₹ 97,000₹ 91,259
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00094,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
4,0396,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,339

