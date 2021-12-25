Yezdi Roadking ADV official unveil date out

Yezdi has already announced the 'resurrection' of its operations via social media posts earlier this month. Now, the company is all set to debut its first product which is most likely the Roadking ADV soon. The official unveiling of this motorcycle will happen on the 13th of January, 2022.

The spy images of the upcoming motorcycle by Yezdi were also seen doing rounds on social media suggesting that it is going to come out as a counterpart to the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycle.

If rumours are to be believed, it will get long-travel suspension, split seats, high-raised seating, and a sturdy build to address the rising culture of adventure biking in India.

At the heart of the Roadking ADV is likely to sit a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 30.64bhp and 32.74Nm. This engine is also seen on the Jawa Perak bobber. However, the company is most likely to tune the engine and transmission to match the adventure credentials of the bike.

Moreover, the motorcycle is also likely to be available in two cosmetically-different variants. As far as the launch is concerned, the Roadking ADV is likely to go on sale in India a few weeks after its official debut in January. Expect the official price announcement to happen in February next year.

