Top upcoming bikes to rock the Indian two-wheeler market in 2022

The year 2022 is going to bring along some major developments in the Indian two-wheeler industry, especially for brands such as Royal Enfield, Yezdi etc. On the other hand, brands such as Bajaj Auto and KTM will also be rolling out new vehicles to add to the launch highlights of the upcoming year.

Here are some of the biggest launches expected to take place in 2022.

New-gen KTM RC390: While KTM has already revealed the new-gen RC200 motorcycle in India. The performance motorcycle brand also notified that it will be coming up with the fully updated RC390 in the next few months. Although, it didn't exactly say when the launch will take place. Expect the pricing of the new-gen RC390 to roll out in the first quarter of 2022.

Yezdi Roadking ADV: Only recently the news was made official that Yezdi will be coming back to life soon. Jawa made the announcements and the Yezdi's social media handles also went on to become live just a few days back. Moreover, a new Yezdi bike in the form of Roadking ADV was also spotted recently hinting that the first product from the company after its resurrection will be the Roadking.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: The iconic Chennai-based bikemaker has a range of new products in the pipeline and Hunter 350 is almost confirmed to be one of the upcoming bikes from Royal Enfield. Long story short, it will be another product to come based on the Meteor 350 platform but will feature a different styling, design, and setup. Expect it to also feature Tripper Navigation system when launched.

Road-biased Royal Enfield Himalayan: Apart from the Hunter 350, the company is also developing a more road-focused Himalayan motorcycle. It was also leaked previously through its scale model. It will continue to feature the same engine, frame, while some components - mainly in design and ergonomics will be tweaked. Expect the launch by mid-2022.

Apart from the Hunter 350, the company is also developing a more road-focused Himalayan motorcycle. It was also leaked previously through its scale model. It will continue to feature the same engine, frame, while some components - mainly in design and ergonomics will be tweaked. Expect the launch by mid-2022. Royal Enfield Shotgun/Classic 650: One of the biggest launches from Royal Enfield next year will be a cruiser model to be based on the existing 650 cc platform. It is either to come out as the Classic 650 or the Shotgun 650.