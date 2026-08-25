Yamaha teases new bike ahead of August 27 launch: Is it the R2?

Yamaha has released another teaser for its upcoming R-series motorcycle in India, ahead of its scheduled launch on August 27, 2026. While the Japanese manufacturer has not officially revealed the motorcycle's name yet, all indications point towards the much-awaited Yamaha R2 rather than the larger R9.

The latest teaser carries Yamaha's "#RInstinct" campaign and gives a glimpse of the motorcycle's sporty design without revealing its complete form. Yamaha has also been using the R-series branding prominently in its recent teasers, further suggesting that the upcoming motorcycle will be positioned as a fully faired sports bike.

Yamaha R2 bookings already open

Yamaha has already commenced pre-bookings for the upcoming motorcycle in India. Interested customers can reserve it through Yamaha India's website by paying ₹10,000. The booking amount will be adjusted against the final purchase price, while customers who pre-book will also get priority delivery, subject to availability.

The booking amount is refundable, with Yamaha allowing customers to cancel their bookings from September 5, 2026. The company is expected to reveal the final price, specifications and variant details at the launch.

Also Read : Yamaha R2 pre-bookings open ahead of August 27 debut

Why it is likely to be the Yamaha R2

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to fill the gap between the Yamaha R15 and R3 in the company's Indian line-up. The Yamaha R2 name has also appeared in trademark filings, strengthening the case for the new motorcycle carrying that badge.

The new model is expected to take on motorcycles such as the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR. It could also give Yamaha a stronger presence in the 200 cc sports bike space, where the R15 currently sits below the main competition in terms of engine capacity.

Yamaha R2 expected specifications

Yamaha has not revealed the powertrain specifications yet, but the R2 is widely expected to use a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a capacity in the 200 cc to 220 cc range. Reports suggest that the engine could make around 25 PS and 20 Nm, although these figures remain unconfirmed until Yamaha officially reveals the motorcycle.

The motorcycle could borrow elements of the R15's mechanical package, including a Deltabox-style chassis, upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock and dual-channel ABS. Yamaha could also equip it with features such as traction control, a quickshifter, an assist and slipper clutch, a TFT instrument console and smartphone connectivity.

What about the Yamaha R9?

The Yamaha R9 is a much larger motorcycle and is powered by Yamaha's 890 cc CP3 inline-three engine. The R9 has already been revealed globally, making it a less likely candidate for this particular India launch, especially given the strong evidence pointing towards the smaller R2.

The latest teaser may draw some design inspiration from Yamaha's larger R-series models, including the R9, but the motorcycle expected to make its India debut on August 27 is almost certainly the R2.

Yamaha is yet to officially confirm the name, engine specifications or price. More details will be announced at the launch on August 27, when the company is expected to reveal the new sports bike in full.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: