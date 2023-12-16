Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha R3 And Mt 03 Launched: 5 Things To Know

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know

People have been waiting for a long time for Yamaha to launch its higher-capacity motorcycles in the Indian market. On 15th December, it finally happened, Yamaha launched the R3 and the MT-03 in the Indian market. This is the first time that the MT-03 makes its way to the Indian shores while the R3 was on sale before it got discontinued when the new emission norms were upgraded. The motorcycles come to the Indian market through the CBU route and will sit on top of Yamaha's lineup.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Dec 2023, 12:57 PM
Follow us on:
Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Looks and ergonomics

In terms of design, not a lot has changed when compared to the R3's BS4 counterpart. It is still inspired by its elder siblings, there are slim LED headlamps with a hollow part in between them, there is full fairing and a slim rear section with an LED tail lamp. Surprisingly, the ergonomics are quite comfortable and not very cramped. They are more comfortable than the riding triangle of the R-15.

Then there is the MT-03 which looks more aggressive than the R3 because it is a naked streetfighter. The ergonomics are also more comfortable as the riding triangle is more upright. The fuel tank looks muscular and the front end is very aggressive while the rear section is quite slim.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Yamaha R3
₹ 3.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
₹ 1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha RayZR 125
₹ 69,860 - 91,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
₹ 1.35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha Neo's
₹ 2.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Engine

Both motorcycles use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that is very smooth and produces 41 bhp of max power at 41.4 bhp of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which does not get a slip and assist clutch.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Features

The R3 and the MT-03 are quite basic in terms of features. There is no traction control, riding modes or Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycles only get a dual-channel ABS, all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster that only shows basic information.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Hardware

Suspension duties on both motorcycles are done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc at both ends. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Price

The Yamaha R3 is priced at 4.65 lakh ex-showroom whereas the MT-03 costs 4.60 lakh ex-showroom. At this price, the motorcycles are quite expensive when compared to the rivals.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2023, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha R3 MT-03 Yamaha Motor India
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS