Top 5 car paint protection options to keep the newness intact
If you are someone who has recently bought a new car and wants to keep that newness intact, you might want to consider investing in a paint protection method. While a car that looks new and good, feels good to drive, it also fetches you a better resale value. It brings down the cost of maintenance over time and protects your car's paint from various external elements such as dirt, dust, scratches, bird droppings, stones and gravels, etc.
There are various options out there in the market to help you protect your car paint but what you choose will depend on where you drive, where you park your car and how much you are willing to spend. Longevity of these paint protection methods also differ. We have listed below the top five car paint protection methods.
This is one of the oldest and one of the cheapest car paint protection options. There are different forms of wax available in the market such as liquid, spray and paste. These can protect the paint of your car from external elements such as dirt and debris from sticking to the surface, and are often sold with an integrated cleaner. The longevity of protection with a car wax can be up to a few months while some premium ones can last up to two years.
Unlike a car wax, the sealants are man-made and consist of different chemicals. These provide a glossy shine to a car's clear-coat finish and protects it from scratches, UV rays, tree sap, gravels, etc. Due to presence of high amount of chemicals, it is recommended that a sealant is applied by a professional and generally when the car is new. One of the most common paint sealant provided by dealers is Teflon coating, which lasts up to a year.
This paint protection spray uses a high solid content which creates more of a shell on your car's paint finish unlike the wax or sealant which create a light film on the surface. Ceramic sprays protect your car's paint from chipping, fading, cracking and prevents scratches from external elements as well. These do not require high maintenance post application and last between two and five years, and even more in some cases. The cost can range from around ₹10,000 to ₹50,000, depending on the type of vehicle and quality of coating.
Also known as Clear Bra, this technique involves placing a invisible urethane film on the surface of your car. Though it can be applied whenever, it is best applied on a new car. It is one of the most durable methods and can last for years with proper care. It is not meant to be applied to the entire vehicle but just on panels that are most susceptible to wear and tear. However, it can set you back by thousands to a few lakhs, depending on the size of the vehicle.
If you're not ready to invest a big amount in the protection of your car's paint, then you should consider investing in a car cover. This would be one of the cheapest options to ensure that your car goes through minimum damage when not in use. It will protect the car's paint from extreme temperatures, rain and other external elements when parked in open space. Ensure that the cover fits well and can be latched tightly as well.