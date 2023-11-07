5 ways you can contribute to reduce vehicle pollution

Published Nov 07, 2023

Vehicular pollution is a major contributor to the PM2.5 levels, which worsen the air quality

#1 Avoid using ICE vehicles for small distances such as a nearby shop

These distances can easily be covered by walking or using cycles

#2 It is important to get your car regularly checked and serviced for cleaner emissions

A poorly maintained car/two-wheeler would be a huge source of pollution

#3 One must consider using public transportation, whenever possible

Lesser vehicles on road will mean lesser emissions, thus lesser pollution

 #4 Consider choosing car-pooling or ride-sharing to reduce the number of vehicles on road

 Avoid idling your car when stuck in traffic or a waiting at a signal, as long as it is safe to do so
This also saves fuel and increases your vehicle's mileage. For detailed report...
