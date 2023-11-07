5 ways you can contribute to reduce vehicle pollution

Vehicular pollution is a major contributor to the PM2.5 levels, which worsen the air quality
#1 Avoid using ICE vehicles for small distances such as a nearby shop
These distances can easily be covered by walking or using cycles
#2 It is important to get your car regularly checked and serviced for cleaner emissions
A poorly maintained car/two-wheeler would be a huge source of pollution
#3 One must consider using public transportation, whenever possible
Lesser vehicles on road will mean lesser emissions, thus lesser pollution
#4 Consider choosing car-pooling or ride-sharing to reduce the number of vehicles on road
Avoid idling your car when stuck in traffic or a waiting at a signal, as long as it is safe to do so