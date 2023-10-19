Keep your car safe from fireworks during Diwali: Check top 5 tips

Festivities have kicked in for the year 2023 and people have already started preparing for Diwali. While decorations, lights and fireworks define the spirit of this festival, it is also important to take some important precautions to prevent any mishap. With fireworks up in the air and diyas lit up everywhere, it becomes all the more reason to keep your car protected and safe with some simple tips.

1 Park you car in a covered area Avoid leaving your car parked in open or public spaces for too long during Diwali. Choose a covered or a secluded parking area. This to avoid any chance of your car catching fire due to firecrackers in the vicinity. An internal combustion engine vehicle is especially more prone to catching fire.

2 Avoid using a body cover Though a body cover keeps your car protected from dust, pollution and other external elements, it can actually do more bad than good during Diwali. The chanced of a fabric or plastic body cover catching fire is quite high, thus it is better to let your car sit without a wrap for those few days.

3 Ensure all windows are closed The interior of a car is made up of highly inflammable materials and can easily catch fire if any firecracker or hot substance enters the car. Ensure that the windows are rolled up whether the car is parked or you are on the go. This is prevent any flying object to enter the car and prevent any harm.

4 Keep a portable fire extinguisher handy It is best to stay prepared for the worst. No one can predict a mishap and even though you take all necessary precautions, mishap might occur. Having a portable canister of fire extinguisher can help put out small fires in less time, thus decreasing the amount of damage done to your car.

5 Keep a first aid box in the car A first aid box with essential stuff is something one should have in a car irrespective of any particular ocassion. However, it becomes all the more important to have during Diwali. In case of any injury due to crackers or fire while on the move, one can quickly get some relief. The kit should have bandages and burn ointment, among other things.

