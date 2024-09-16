Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre launched: Key facts you should know

Yamaha updated the R15M with a new ‘Carbon Fibre Pattern’. The new and updated Yamaha R15M now costs Rs. 1.98 lakh whereas the one with carbon graphics is priced at ₹2.08 lakh. The bike remains unchanged mechanically and gets the same engine and performance. We've listed some key facts about the recently updated motorcycle below.

Yamaha has launched its R15M in the Icon Performance colour scheme. This features updated decals and other carbon fibre-like graphics on various parts

1 Turn-by-turn navigation and music control The R15M gets a coloured TFT-screen with day and night modes and Bluetooth connectivity. The bike also includes important features such as turn-by-turn navigation which is commonly seen featured on the competition bikes as well. In addition to this, the switchgear of the R15M Carbon Fibre edition has also been improved. You can also control music and volume via the Y-Connect app.

2 LED Turn Indicators The bike now gets LED turn signals instead of the traditional halogen bulbs which the R15 used to get earlier. These make the bike look sharper and smarter. They also help in increasing the visibility of the bike on the road. Over and above these, the license plate illumination LED design has also been updated now to improve the visibility of the plate in the dark.

3 New carbon-fibre accents and other graphics The R15M Icon Performance colour gets carbon fibre vinyls on some parts of the bodywork. This is directly inspired from the Yamaha R1 and has been implemented on this one using the hydro-dipping technique. The graphics can be seen on the side fairing, the front cowl and flanking the rear side panels. There are also new decals on the tank and fairing. The fender now gets an all-black treatment. The wheels on offer with the bike are coloured blue to go with the whole paint theme as well.

4 Safety and brakes The R15M features a dual channel ABS which prevents the wheels from locking up giving the rider control under harsh braking conditions. In addition to this, the bike also features a traction control system that prevents wheelspin under acceleration by modulating the throttle and power delivery of the engine. The brakes of

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Yamaha R15 V4 155 cc 155 cc 55.20 kmpl 55.20 kmpl ₹ 1.83 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 373.27 cc 373.27 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare Yamaha MT-15 V2 155.0 cc 155.0 cc 56.87 kmpl 56.87 kmpl ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING CFMoto 250NK 249.0 cc 249.0 cc 33.0 kmpl 33.0 kmpl ₹ 1.75 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Bajaj Pulsar NS200 199.5 cc 199.5 cc 40.36 kmpl 40.36 kmpl ₹ 1.58 Lakhs Compare KTM 200 Duke 200 cc 200 cc 33.0 kmpl 33.0 kmpl ₹ 1.99 Lakhs Compare

5 Engine and transmission The engine of the R15M Icon Performance is the same as the R15. A 155 cc fuel-injected unit producing a maximum power figure of 18.10 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine also features VVA technology that kicks in at 7,000 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed with a quickshifter and a slipper and assist clutch.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: