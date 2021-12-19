What's driving the popularity of adventure motorcycling segment in India?

The adventure motorcycles look like a cross between a street bike and something meant for racing in Dakar Rally. These bikes come equipped with high-riding suspension, bulky fuel tanks, compact windshields, semi-knobby tyres, neatly packed storage cases near the right fender. These bikes look pretty aggressive compared to streetfighters or any other bike type.

Overall, these bikes look ready for tough adventurous tasks thrown at them.

Adventure motorcycles are increasingly finding a stronger footprint in the Indian market. In India, the adventure motorcycle segment used to be dominated by the premium brand. However, the mass-market brands too are now penetrating this category with their offerings.

The adventure bikes used to be introduced in the higher engine displacement category. However, now even the 200cc category too is witnessing the emergence of adventure motorcycles. For example, Hero MotoCorp has launched its Xpulse 200 range of products, while the second most popular two-wheeler brand in India Honda has brought its CB200X in the same segment. Besides these, the higher engine displacement category is witnessing a series of ADV models being introduced Indian market.

The new launches are being fuelled by several factors that are encouraging motorcycle manufacturing to launch new and attractive adventure motorcycles in the country market.

Here are a couple of key reasons that are fuelling the rise and growth of adventure motorcycles in India.

Go anywhere capability

Riding a motorcycle is all about the sense of freedom and what better way to explore that than an adventure motorcycle? While the street bikes are good to tackle the smooth roads or even the patchy roads, the adventure motorcycles are capable to make their way even where is no road available. Their sticky tyres are as good on gravel roads or rocky trails, as they are on asphalt.

The comfortable ride, capability to explore unknown territories at ease with the tailored suspension and all-purpose tyres certainly make these machines an appealing proposition to the riders who love the adrenaline-pumping experience.

The Honda CB200X manages to come out as a sweet, good-looking and easy-to-ride road bike disguised as an ADV.

Functional adventurous design

The modern adventure motorcycles take their design inspiration from famous Dakar Rally models. The aerodynamic fairings, large fuel tanks, high-raked suspension setups like motocross models - all these make these adventure motorcycles capable of taking on tough challenges.

Also, they are designed to cross long and arduous routes that test both human and mechanical endurance to the highest limit. Many young generation motorcycles riders seek the thrill of riding, instead of just a machine that can perform the day-to-day commuting duty. The adventure motorcycles offer them all of these in one package.

Long-distance riding comfort

While a majority of modern motorcycles look very cool in terms of their design and features, they often fall short in long-distance riding comfort. Cafe racers or sportbikes might look attractive in pictures, but they are not at all comfortable during long-distance rides. On the other hand, adventure motorcycles are designed keeping the focus on long-distance riding comfort.

The adventure motorcycles are good for riding across different terrains. A rider on an adventure motorcycle is well equipped to handle the roads no matter the conditions. Be it a rough patch or pavement, be it riding a long stretch without refuelling, be it taking clothes and essentials during riding - the adventure motorcycles are truly unbeatable on every front.

Changing rider perception

Gone are the days when riders used to rely on conventional motorcycles. Modern riders, especially the young generation riders seek more thrill, more performance, more value for money from their machine on two-wheelers. The adventure motorcycles with smaller engines offer that without burning the buyers' pockets.

Also, the growing number of options in the segment means the riders are getting a wide range of products to choose from. These are helping in increasing the appeal of adventure motorcycles and boosting their sales at the same time.