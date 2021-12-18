Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yamaha Crosser 150 adventure motorcycle launched: All you need to know
The new Yamaha Crosser carries forward its tall stance with minimalistic body panels.
Yamaha Crosser 150 adventure motorcycle launched: All you need to know

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 12:19 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Yamaha Crosser 150 carries forward its tall stance with minimalistic body panels.

  • Yamaha Crosser 150 will not be launched in India anytime soon. 

Yamaha has announced the launch of the new small-size adventure motorcycle, the Crosser 150 ABS in the Brazilian market. The motorcycle has been launched in two variants (S and Z), at a starting price of $15,590 (approximately 2.09 lakh).

The new Yamaha Crosser carries forward its tall stance with minimalistic body panels. As seen on the off-road and dirt bikes, the Crosser gets a long beak upfront with fork gaiters. Both the variants use a small headlamp with a fly screen, a side-mounted high-slung exhaust, and fuel tank extensions with air scoops. The Crosser comes with a conventional bulb-type lighting setup and is a pretty basic bike in terms of overall features. It also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster. 

At the heart of the bike sits a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 12.2bhp of maximum power and 12.74Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine runs on both petrol as well as ethanol fuels. 

(Also Read: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 road test review: Ultra cool, but costly sports bike)

The motorcycle employs a wheel combination of 19-17-inch spokes which come shod with dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres. The suspension kit includes a long travel, telescopic front suspension which is backed with a single monoshock at the back. This has been tuned specifically for adventure riding, the company claims. For braking duties, the bike uses a single disc at both ends with ABS. 

The bike is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. 

  • First Published Date : 18 Dec 2021, 12:16 PM IST

