Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Which ADV to buy?

Published Dec 01, 2023

Royal Enfield recently launched the Himalayan 450 at 2023 Motoverse

The prices start at 2.69 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.

The 390 Adventure from KTM is the direct rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The 390 Adventure starts at Rs 3.39 lakh ex-showroom.

Both motorcycles come with a liquid-cooled engine. The 390 ADV produces 43 bhp and 37 Nm. There is a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter

The Himalayan uses a larger engine that produces 39 bhp and 40 Nm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox. 

The engine on the Himalayan is better suited for off-roading as well as touring because it is tuned for low-end torque.

Both motorcycles use up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, it is the Himalayan which has more suspension travel. 

Both motorcycles feature a digital TFT screen but the Himalayan comes with full maps. However, the 390 Adventure does get traction control which the Himalayan does not get.
