Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Which ADV to buy?

Royal Enfield recently launched the Himalayan 450 at 2023 Motoverse
The prices start at ₹2.69 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.
The 390 Adventure from KTM is the direct rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
The 390 Adventure starts at Rs 3.39 lakh ex-showroom.
Both motorcycles come with a liquid-cooled engine. The 390 ADV produces 43 bhp and 37 Nm. There is a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter
The Himalayan uses a larger engine that produces 39 bhp and 40 Nm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox.
The engine on the Himalayan is better suited for off-roading as well as touring because it is tuned for low-end torque.
Both motorcycles use up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, it is the Himalayan which has more suspension travel.
Both motorcycles feature a digital TFT screen but the Himalayan comes with full maps. However, the 390 Adventure does get traction control which the Himalayan does not get.