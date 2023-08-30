Watch: Akshay Kumar rides TVS Raider 125

Akshay Kumar's trysts with motorcycles are nothing new. The Bollywood star remained the brand ambassador for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) for five years in the early last decade. However, this time, the actor has been spotted riding a TVS Raider 125 while shooting for his upcoming film titled Sky Force in Uttar Pradesh. ANI has shared a video on X (previously Twitter) showing the actor riding the bike in Sitapur.

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film titled 'Sky Force' in Uttar Pradesh. During the shooting, he was seen riding a TVS Raider 125 bike in Sitapur. Available at a starting price of ₹95,219 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle comes as a sporty 125 cc commuter model with a stylish design and a host of advanced features.

TVS Raider 125 is available in four different variants: SX, SSE, Split Seat and Single Seat. It comes available in four different colour options: Wicked Black, Striking Red, Fierry Yellow and Blazing Blue. Speaking about the style of the TVS Raider 125, it comes with an eye-catching visual appearance. The bike's headlamp gets an X-shaped LED treatment, while the sculpted fuel tank, engine guard, large five-inch TFT display and sleek tail section with LED taillights add more appeal to it. It runs on 17-inch black alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres.

Powering the TVS Raider 125 is a 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. This three-valve power mill is good to churn out 11.22 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm.

Braking duty onboard the TVS Raider 125 is done by a 240 mm front disc and 130 mm drum. In the lower variants, the bike gets 130 mm drum brakes on both front and rear wheels. Suspension duty on the bike is done by telescopic front forks and five-step adjustable gas-charged monoshock absorbers.

