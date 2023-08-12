Iron Man and Black Panther themed TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is here. Check out

TVS Motor Company has introduced the new Raider Super Squad Edition bringing new paint work to its popular 125 cc motorcycle
The Raider is the first motorcycle in India to get the Marvel treatment and second such from TVS after the NTorq Super Squad Edition
The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition gets new livery based on popular Marvel comics and movie characters Iron Man and Black Panther
The new livery extends Raider's body panels with special graphics inspired by Iron Man & Black Panther’s respective suits
The Iron Man theme brings red, black and white livery on the front fender, headlight cowl, tank and the tail section of the Raider
The Black Panther Super Squad Edition is finished in black, purple and white livery
The Raider SSE continues with the same 124.8 cc engine producing 11.2 bhp & 11.2 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox
The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is based on the split-seat variant of the motorcycle
The new Raider Super Squad Edition is priced at ₹98,919 (ex-showroom- Delhi)