TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition teased; launch on August 11

TVS Motor Company has dropped the teaser for the upcoming Raider 125 Marvel edition on social media. This will be the second such association between TVS and Marvel. The two-wheeler giant launched the NTorq 125 Super Squad edition in 2020, bringing special livery on the scooter based on Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and Spider-Man.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2023, 13:44 PM
The Marvel-themed TVS Raider 125 is expected to get new livery based on Marvel characters
The Marvel-themed TVS Raider 125 is expected to get new livery based on Marvel characters

The Marvel-themed special edition could be called the TVS Raider Super Squad edition and is likely to bring a similar livery as the NTorq Super Squad to the 125 cc commuter. Expect to see cosmetic changes centred around Marvel characters once again. The teaser image reveals little but we spot red highlights on the motorcycle, hinting at the Iron Man livery, perhaps?

Expect no changes on the mechanical and feature front. The TVS Raider 125 draws power from a 124.8 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end and single-channel ABS.

The feature list is equally extensive with LED DRLs, single and split seat options, and a digital instrument console with SmartXonnect tech. The latter brings features like navigation, Call/SMS alerts, voice command and more. The TVS Raider 125 is available in three variants priced from 94,619 for the single-seat version, and up to 1.01 lakh for the SX variant with the SmartXonnect option. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Expect the new Marvel-themed edition to command a marginal premium over the current asking price.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 13:44 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Raider TVS Raider 125 TVS Motor Company TVS bikes TVS TVS Raider Marvel

