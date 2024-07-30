Updated Yezdi Adventure teased ahead of launch in August

Jawa-Yezdi, owned by Classic Legends - a Mahindra Group company, is all set to update the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle as early as next month. The company has been updating its range this year and has now dropped teasers for the updated Adventure on its social media handles. The 2024 Yezdi Adventure promises a host of upgrades right from new styling, and colour options, to more features and improved hardware.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Upgrades expected

The new Yezdi Adventure teaser shows updates in the form of new colours and graphics. The bike will get a new maroon and black dual-tone paint scheme with a white pinstripe in between. The fuel tank rails on the side are smaller than the ones on the outgoing model and get a plastic insert with the ‘EST 69’ stickering, denoting the brand’s origin year of 1969.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Specifications

Beyond cosmetic upgrades, the new Yezdi Adventure is also expected to be upgraded on the mechanical front. It will retain the same 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor is tuned to develop 29.8 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expect power figures to remain identical but the engine is likely to see improvements in the NVH levels, new internal components, and overall better finishing.

The Yezdi Adventure will get several upgrades with several major ones expected for the 334 cc engine

Expect to see upgrades to other hardware including the suspension and braking systems. Previous spy shots have revealed a revised exhaust pipe header that’s now placed from the rear section of the motor. The coolant reservoir has reportedly been shifted as well. We’ll learn more about the changes to the new Adventure soon.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Price

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure will go on sale in early August and will take on the KTM 250 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the segment. The current Adventure is priced from ₹2.16 lakh onwards, going up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The company could also introduce a new line of accessories with the updated model.

