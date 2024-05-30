Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack launched. Check what it offers

Yezdi has launched a new pack for Adventure
It is called Mountain Pack
It is basically an optional accessory pack that the customer can opt for.
The Mountain Pack costs ₹17,000.
Mountain Pack includes main cage, knuckle guards, bar-end weights and headlamp grille.
There is also a crash guard and two 5 litre jerry cans.
Jawa Yezdi also says that the package eliminates the need for buyers to search for aftermarket solutions for their bikes after the purchase.
This should provide a more peaceful ownership experience.
There are no changes to the mechanicals of the Yezdi Adventure