Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack launched. Check what it offers

Yezdi has launched a new pack for Adventure

It is called Mountain Pack

It is basically an optional accessory pack that the customer can opt for. 

The Mountain Pack costs 17,000.

Mountain Pack includes main cage, knuckle guards, bar-end weights and headlamp grille.

There is also a crash guard and two 5 litre jerry cans. 

 Jawa Yezdi also says that the package eliminates the need for buyers to search for aftermarket solutions for their bikes after the purchase.

 This should provide a more peaceful ownership experience.

There are no changes to the mechanicals of the Yezdi Adventure
