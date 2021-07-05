Two-wheeler sales surge marginally in June, reviving Covid situation boosted

The Indian two-wheeler industry has witnessed a surge in sales in June 2021. This marked a revival in monthly sales for the industry after the lull in May this year due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The pent-up demand translated into deliveries to dealers and converted into retail sales boosted the industry.

With the majority of the states lifting lockdowns after the decrease in Covid cases, demands for the two-wheelers have increased last month. As consumers are preferring personal mobility over the shared mobility or public transport, two-wheelers are witnessing increasing demand.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp posted a marginal 2% YoY sales growth last month with 484,514 units sold in the domestic market. The company registered 175% MoM sales last month. During the April-June quarter, the company sold a total of 1,024,507 units of motorcycles and scooters.

The closest competitor to Hero MotoCorp, India's second-largest two-wheeler brand Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sold 212,446 units in June 2021. The company posted a 5% YoY growth in June. The company says that 95% of its dealers have resumed business after the local lockdowns have been lifted. This has helped HMSI to record sales revival.

Bajaj Auto is another major two-wheeler manufacturer that recorded 6% YoY sales growth last month with 155,640 units sold in the domestic market. It posted a whopping 43% growth in export numbers last month with 154,938 units shipped to overseas markets.

Among the homegrown two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company posted a flat growth last month with 145,413 units sold in June. The company posted 144,817 units in the same month last year.

Royal Enfield might have witnessed a surge in demand in the last few years, but the company has been impacted hard by the pandemic. Its June sales declined 2% to 35,815 units compared to 36,510 units registered in the same month a year ago.